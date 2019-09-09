John Wesley (1947–2019), “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” actor

His other notable roles include TV's "Martin" and the movie "Big Fish"

John Wesley was an actor known for his role as Dr. Hoover on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Other notable television roles include Principal Pratchert on “Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad” and Mr. Jim on “Martin.” He appeared in movies including “Hang ‘Em High,” “Stop or My Mom Will Shoot,” and “Big Fish,” and he had a stage career that included shows at London’s Old Globe Theatre and the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

We invite you to share condolences for John Wesley in our Guest Book.

Died: September 8, 2019 (Who else died on September 8?)

Details of death: Died of complications of multiple myeloma at the age of 72.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Wesley’s advice for young actors: “Acting is different today than it was when I started. Actors studied the craft and built upon their skills. Today most casting directors want stars or reality stars. If you’re striving for a long-term career, I would advise training. The industry has opened in many ways with cable channels, the Internet… You have to be ready to tackle any medium and bring what’s needed to the character.” —From an interview with Indie Activity

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives: