Katy Collins (2019), MMA fighter

Known as “Red Dragon,” she fought for Bellator and RFA

Katy Collins was a veteran MMA fighter who fought for Bellator, RFA, LFA, and Invicta. Collins, who had her first match in 2011, won seven fights against five losses during her MMA career. She suffered a brain aneurysm on September 20th and did not recover. She is survived by two sons.

We invite you to share condolences for Katy Collins in our Guest Book.

Died: Wednesday, September 25, 2019. (Who else died on September 25?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 32 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Collins coach JT Tilley confirmed her death in a Facebook post: “The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards…. I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know. 😔”

What they said about her: “Heaven gained another Angel today. Gone to soon, many knew Katy Collins as a professional fighter for @BellatorMMA but her family and close friends knew a girl with the KINDEST heart. Katy, I will miss you. Rest easy in God’s Arms, I’ll see you again.” – Lana’s Egg Whites on Twitter

“Heaven gained a BEAUTIFUL FIGHTER..Katy Collins gave me hope ...Praying for her family” – Donna K. Miether on Facebook

Full obituary: Heavy.com

Related lives:

Dave Legeno (1963 – 2014), Actor and MMA star

Pernell Whittaker (1964 – 2019), Boxing legend

Jessi Combs (1980 – 2019), “fastest woman on four wheels”