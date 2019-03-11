Kelly Catlin (1995 - 2019), U.S. Olympic cyclist

Won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics

Kelly Catlin was a world class cyclist who won a silver medal in the women’s team pursuit at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. She won gold medals at the track cycling world championships in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Catlin was in graduate school at Stanford for computational mathematics.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

Died: Friday, March 8, 2019.

Details of death: Died at the age of 23, her father confirmed that she died by suicide.

Her father’s statement on her passing: “There isn’t a minute that goes by that we don’t think of her and think of the wonderful life she could have lived. “There isn’t a second in which we wouldn’t freely give our lives in exchange for hers. The hurt is unbelievable.”- Mark Catlin to Velo News

What they said about her: “The sisterhood of pro cycling is absolutely devastated to hear the news of @kelly_catlin’s death. Suicide claimed this amazing woman, Olympic silver medalist, world champ, Stanford grad student. We’ll never know the weight she carried, but we will carry her in our hearts forever.” – Former pro cyclist Kathryn Bertine on Twitter

“So sad to hear about Kelly Catlin. She was one ofthe most intelligent, thoughtful, unique and diversely talented athletes I’ve ever worked with— ride peacefully, Kelly. And for the rest of us, please don’t

fight your battles alone.” – Sports marketing rep Kevin Loughery on Twitter

Full obituary: Washington Post

