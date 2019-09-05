Kylie Rae Harris (2019), country music singer

Released a self-titled EP this year

Kylie Rae Harris was a country music singer who released a self-titled EP earlier this year. The EP was a chronicle of her life and included a song dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter. The song “Twenty Years From Now,” was about the perspective of seeing her daughter in the future as a grown up. Harris grew up in Texas, writing her first song when she was 14. She released two albums before her recent EP.

Died: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 (Who else died on September 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 30 in a car accident in New Mexico.

On the idea behind her song “Twenty Years From Now”: “It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point. I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective." —Interview with Billboard

What they said about her: “Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.” —Kylie Rae Harris’s publicist

“Kylie Rae Harris has gone to sing with the angels. She was quintessentially Texan. Talented. Brash. Fun. Passionate. Beautiful. Our hearts are broken.” —Galleywinter

"I am devastated by the loss of my friend Kylie Rae Harris. When she sang joy and soul ached out. She was full of life and love. Words are hard to come by, tears are not. Godspeed, Kylie Rae" - Musician Radney Foster

“The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night....rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris!” —Musician Pat Green

