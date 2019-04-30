Larry “Flash” Jenkins (1955 - 2019), actor starred as Gummy in “Fletch”

Had a memorable minor role in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Larry “Flash” Jenkins starred as Gummy in the 1985 action comedy movie “Fletch,” opposite Chevy Chase. He had a memorable small role in the John Hughes classic, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” as one of the parking attendants who take a joy ride in the Ferrari of Cameron’s dad. His first major role was playing Wardell Stone in season 3 of the basketball themed TV series, “The White Shadow. Jenkins continued to act and recently directed the movie “Marriage Vows.”

Died: Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Who else died on April 25?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 63 from cardiac arrest, according to his agency.

What they said about him: “We have represented Larry theatrically for over eight years now.” “He was such a talented actor, producer, and director.” – Spectrum Global Agency confirmed in an email to Entertainment Weekly

“Actor Larry "Flash" Jenkins has passed away. So sad to learn of this -- my sincerest condolences. Nice to have met and worked with this gentleman of a man.” – Actor Shavar Ross on Twitter

