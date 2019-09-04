LaShawn Daniels (1977–2019), songwriter for Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson

Grammy winner for co-writing Destiny’s Child’s hit song “Say My Name”

LaShawn Daniels was an acclaimed songwriter who wrote for superstars Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Beyonce, and Lady Gaga. He won a Grammy Award for co-writing Destiny’s Child’s hit song, “Say My Name.” In 2003, he co-wrote the popular song “Love and War” for Tamar Braxton and he appeared on her reality shows, “Braxton Family Values” and “Tamar & Vince.” He also wrote songs for Brandy and Monica, Jennifer Lopez, and the Spice Girls.

Died: Wednesday September 4, 2019 (Who else died on September 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 41 in a car accident in South Carolina.

What they said about him: “I can’t even process that you’re gone. I learned everything I know about harmonies and vocal production and songwriting from YOU… The way you made me do it over and over and teach me to come and sing with that vibrato that was so recognizably yours.” —Singer Victoria Monet

"Wow. That Lashawn Daniels new. One of the greatest songwriters EVER. Literally A SOUND in R&B. Prayers to his family." —Kirk Moore

"LaShawn Daniels is a legend. Thank you for creating some of the most powerful songs ever. Rest in Heaven KING." - Singer Ari Lennox

