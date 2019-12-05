Leonard Goldberg (1934 -2019), legendary TV producer

Leonard Goldberg was a legendary TV producer behind the iconic 1970s shows “Charlie’s Angels,” “Starsky and Hutch,” and “Fantasy Island.” Goldberg was still producing at the time of his death as executive producer of “Blue Bloods,” the CBS police drama starring Tom Selleck. Goldberg had a long Hollywood career, becoming the head of programming at ABC overseeing “Mod Squad.” He partnered with Aaron Spelling in the 1970s on “Charlie’s Angels”, “Hart to Hart” and many other hit shows and TV Movies including “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. He was the President of Twentieth Century Fox from 1987 – 1989 and was inducted into the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Hall of Fame in 2007.

We invite you to share condolences for Leonard Goldberg in our Guest Book.

Died: Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (Who else died on December 4?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 85.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

His favorite show to work on was “Family”: “What a joy; except for a few instances, a very happy company,” he said. “No one threatening to quit unless they got more money or tearing up scripts and refusing to do them. I would have done it for nothing, though I didn’t say so at the time.” - 1986 interview with Los Angeles Herald Examiner

What they said about Leonard Goldberg: "I met Len 40 years ago on a show called Charlie's Angels." "He was an important part of the richest years of my career. It was this shared history that became a wonderful friendship. I have the greatest respect for him not only professionally but more importantly as a loving family man. Len, you are now truly surrounded by angels." - “Charlie’s Angels star Jaclyn Smith

"Leonard Goldberg was a friend of mine for almost 50 years." "He was a pioneer in broadcasting … he was talented, creative, inventive, warm and devoted to his family. He gave many people their first job in TV including Barry Diller and Michael Eisner. I will miss him." - David Geffen said in a statement

“Leonard Goldberg had that unique quality of making anyone feel comfortable & special in his presence. My wife, daughter & I are thankful for the joy of our friendship, we’ll miss him dearly!” - Samuel L. Jackson

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives:

Charlie’s Angels: cast members we have lost

Four Decades of Aaron Spelling

Steven Bochco (1943 – 2018), Creator of “Hill Street Blues”