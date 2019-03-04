Luke Perry (1966–2019), “Beverly Hills, 90210” and "Riverdale" star

Played the teen, then the dad, on two iconic high-school drama series

Luke Perry achieved superstardom as the teen heartthrob Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” producer Aaron Spelling’s show about teens navigating life in Beverly Hills. "90210" became a huge hit, running from 1990 until 2000. Perry left the series in 1995, coming back for the last two seasons. He appeared in numerous movies and TV shows since, including "Jeremiah" and "The Fifth Element." Since 2016, he had been starring as Archie Andrews’s father Fred on the CW series “Riverdale,” inspired by the long-running Archie Comics characters.

Died: Monday, March 04, 2019. (Who else died on March 4?)

Details of death: Died from a massive stroke at the age of 52.

Recent happenings: Fox announced on February 27, 2019, that there will be a reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210” with most of the original cast members. Perry was too busy with “Riverdale” to sign on as a regular but was planning to make a guest appearance. He is survived by his children Jack and Sophie with ex-wife Rachel Sharp and fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer.

On his role as Dylan McKay: "I'm going to be linked with him until I die, but that's actually just fine. I created Dylan McKay. He's mine." —ABC News in 2010

What they said about him: "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here, for those you leave behind." - 90210 co-star Ian Ziering on Twitter

'My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry' - Riverdale co-star Molly Ringwald on Twitter

“With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated [email protected] you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman,” she wrote. “He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔” - 90210 co-star Christine Elise McCarthy on Instagram

"I’m stunned. Such a lovely guy. With a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of Showbiz. This is just awful." - Actor Jon Cryer on Twitter

"L.P. You made every situation better,my man. Your elegance your wit your charm and your giant heart, inspired and enchanted so many of us, on countless occasions, with brilliant apomb. I am truly honored to have known you all of these years." - Charlie Sheen on Twitter



