Maggie Griffin (1920 – 2020), Kathy Griffin’s mother who costarred on “My Life on the D-List”

She also wrote the popular memoir "Tip It! The World According to Maggie"

Maggie Griffin was the mother of comedian Kathy Griffin and costarred with her daughter on television’s “My Life on the D-List.”

Died: March 17, 2020 (Who else died on March 17?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 99.

Griffin on TV: Maggie Griffin was an octogenarian, already retired from working as a hospital administrator, before she began her television career, playing herself on her daughter’s shows “My Life on the D-List” from 2005 to 2010 and “Kathy” from 2012 to 2013. She earned her own following and appeared on talk shows including “Larry King Live” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Memoir: In 2010, she published a memoir, “Tip It! The World According to Maggie.” That same year, in an interview with talk show host Larry King on “Larry King Live” to promote the release of her book, Maggie Griffin explained that the opening words of her book’s title referred to her affinity for polishing off the last few ounces of a good, but cheap, boxed wine. "You tip the box,” she said, so as not to waste any.

What people said about her: “I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. I’m so glad you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St. Patrick’s Day.” —Kathy Griffin

“The world needs more Maggie Griffins! She is an icon. Sorry for your loss Kathy.” —comedian Joel Creasey

“Rest in peace Maggie Griffin. You felt like family to me and to so many other fans of the D list. We love you so much. I’m not a wine drinker but tonight I’m drinking a glass for you.” —YouTube star Shane Dawson

