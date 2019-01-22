Maxine Brown Russell (1931 – 2019), Country Music Hall of Famer

Member of chart topping trio The Browns

Maxine Brown Russell (1931 – 2019) was a member of the hit making Country Music trio The Browns, with her two siblings, Jim Ed and Bonnie. The Browns first hit the charts in 1955 with “Here Today and Gone Tomorrow.” Their biggest hit came in 1959 when the Chet Atkins produced “The Three Bells” hit the top of the country and pop charts. The Browns were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, she was the last surviving member of the group.

Died: Monday January 21, 2019. (Who else died on January 21?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 87 from complications of heart and kidney disease.

The Sopranos: The Browns song “The Three Bells” received new attention when it appeared on two episodes of the HBO show “The Sopranos” during the series final season.

