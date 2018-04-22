Nashville Waffle House Shooting Victims (2018)

At least 4 people were killed

A man at a Waffle House restaurant Southeast of Nashville shot and killed four people, according to multiple news sources.

Witnesses said the man was semi-nude and shot two people in the parking lot when he got out of his truck.

He walked into the restaurant and two more people were killed until a man bravely wrestled him to the ground and was able to take his rifle away from him.

The suspect fled on foot and is still at large.

Police are asking residents in the Nashville area to stay alert.

We invite you to share condolences for the victims of the shooting in our Guest Book.