Nathan Lee Ramsey (1941 - 2019), former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back

Nathan Lee Ramsey was a star defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles. He led the team in interceptions in 1964 and 1965 and still ranks number 13 in career interceptions for the franchise. Ramsey played for Indiana University in college and then for the Eagles for 10 seasons. He finished his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Died: Friday, March 8, 2019. (Who else died on March 8?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 77, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

What they said about him: “He was always willing to lend a helping hand and if he could not do it himself he would find someone who could,” his family said in a tribute. “Nate was a friendly and joyful person. Anyone Nate met he considered them his friend. We will miss his smile, laugh and playful nature.”

