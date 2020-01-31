Nathaniel Jones (1926 - 2020), civil rights activist

The federal judge filed important desegregation lawsuits as a NAACP lawyer

Nathaniel Jones was a prominent civil rights activist who led important desegregation suits as chief counsel for the NAACP from 1969 until 1979. In 1979, President Jimmy Carter appointed Jones to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati, where he served until his retirement in 2002. In the 1980s, he traveled to Africa to assist developing countries in creating judicial systems.

We invite you to share condolences for Nathaniel Jones in our Guest Book.

Died: Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Who else died on January 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 93.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

Full obituary: Washington Post

Related lives:

Juanita Abernathy (2019), civil rights leader

Wyatt Tee Walker, civil rights pioneer