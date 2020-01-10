Neil Peart (1952 – 2020), legendary drummer for Rush

Peart is considered by many to be one of the best rock drummers in history

Neil Peart was the drummer for the classic progressive rock band Rush. Known for his technical proficiency and his elaborate drum kit, Peart is considered by many to be one of the best rock drummers in history.

He has died Tuesday, January 7 of brain cancer, according to family spokesman Elliott Mintz.

