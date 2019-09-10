Neiron Ball (1992 - 2019), former Raiders linebacker

Standout defensive player at the University of Florida

Neiron Ball was a former linebacker for the Oakland Raiders who had a standout football career at the University of Florida. Ball was diagnosed with a rare blood vessel disorder called arteriovenous malformation in 2011 which is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain. He was able to return to playing football for the Gators and was a fifth round draft choice of the Raiders in 2015. His teammates nicknamed him “Weezy.” He played one season for the Raiders before being released. He suffered a brain aneurysm in 2018 and had been living in a nursing facility.

Died: Monday, September 9, 2019. (Who else died on September 9?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 27 from a rare brain condition.

What they said about him: “Ain't a doubt in my mind of where you're at Weezy, got the best seat in the house with both of your parents and grandma...rest peacefully eternally and I know you watching over us covering us I love you bra #Weezy4Eva” – Raiders teammate Trent Brown

“Rest in Peace, Neiron. You'll be forever remembered and always missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.” – Gators Football

“Neiron Ball. Always smiling. Always happy. Always positive. Absolutely one of the best teammates and humans I was fortunate enough to be around. Thank you for being my friend and brother in that orange and blue. RIP brother!!!” – Florida Gators teammate Xavier Nelson

