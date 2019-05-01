Obituary for AJ Freund: "His giggle and laugh will never be forgotten"

Family remembers the 5-year-old boy who died in April

The family of AJ Freund, the 5-year-old Illinois boy whose death made headlines in April, published a moving obituary for him in the Northwest Herald this week.

AJ's loved ones remember him beautifully in his obituary: "Like many boys his age, he loved to draw and make maps. Playing outside was the ultimate, but when he had to be indoors you could find him drawing, reading books or putting puzzles together. Of course, a picture had to be taken to document his puzzle achievements!"

A public visitation for AJ will be held Friday, May 3, 1:00 to 8:00 pm, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

"As difficult and tragic as this is," the obituary acknowledges, AJ's family asks that we work to make sure no other child is hurt the way AJ was: "Let us rise up and make sure it does not happen." Read the full obituary in the NW Herald.

