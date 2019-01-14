The mayor of Gdansk, Poland, has been assassinated at a charity event

Paweł Adamowicz (1965-2019) was a popular six-term liberal mayor

Paweł Adamowicz (1965–2019) was the popular six-term mayor of the city of Gdansk in Poland. He was assassinated during his appearance at a charity fundraiser for the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which raises money for hospital equipment for sick children and elderly patients in Poland. During his two decades in office, Adamowicz was known for his support for an impartial judiciary that upholds the rule of law, and his opposition to the ruling national-conservative PiS party. Adamowicz supported the value of migrants to Poland and the rights of LGBT citizens. He was honored with the national Cross of Freedom and Solidarity in 2014 for his work on behalf of Polish democracy.

Died: January 14, 2019 (Who else died on January 14?)

Details of death: Died at the Medical University of Gdansk at the age of 53 after being attacked by an assassin the previous evening.

What people said about him: “We are horrified… Shocked & devastated, we remain in solidarity with his family & coworkers,” wrote the American Jewish Committee on Twitter, calling Adamowicz “a longtime friend of AJC and of the Polish Jewish community… May his memory be a blessing...”

“A tragic, dark day for Poland and for Europe,” wrote Andrew Stroehlein of Human Rights Watch.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, wrote: “Devastating loss for the people of Gdansk, for Mayor Adamowicz’s friends and family and for all of us who value public service, progressive politics and open, accessible democracy. London’s thoughts, prayers and solidarity are with Gdansk on this sad day.”

Full obituary: Washington Post

