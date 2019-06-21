Philippe Zdar (2019), influential French music producer

Member of electronic music duo Cassius worked with Beastie Boys and Pharrell Williams

Philippe Zdar was a highly influential French electronic music performer who worked as a producer with many popular musicians including the Beastie Boys. He was one half of the synth pop band Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard, known as “Boom Bass.” They were pioneers of the “French Touch” sound. Zdar worked with Pharrell Williams, Phoenix, and many other artists. Cassius was set to release an album on June 21st and they were scheduled to perform in New York City’s Central Park this Sunday.

We invite you to share condolences for Philippe Zdar in our Guest Book.

Died: June 19, 2019 (Who else died on June 19?)

Details of death: Died at age 52 when he fell out of a window in a building in Paris.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

“What they said about him: “Sad awakening here 😦 I just heard Philippe Zdar from @CASSIUSOFFICIAL passed away. I can’t stop remembering amazing parties we had all together. All my loving to your family, BoomBass and Pedro. RIP dg.” - French music producer David Guetta

“Rest in Peace Zdar. I still remember watching the Wolfgang Diaries on YouTube. Still one of the best albums ever made.” - The band Phoenix

Full obituary: People

Related Lives:

Avicii (1989 - 2018), Famous Swedish DJ

DJ AM: Five Mixes