Richard Harrison (1941 – 2018), “Pawn Stars” star

Richard Harrison, known as “The Old Man” on the popular reality TV series “Pawn Stars,” has died at the age of 77.

His son and star of “Pawn Stars,” Rick Harrison, announced the news in an Instagram post.

"He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool 'Old Man' as my dad."

"That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show Pawn Stars touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time."

“The Old Man” provided a lot of comic relief on the reality series. He would make fun of Rick, his grandson Corey and Corey’s friend, “Chumlee.”

“Pawn Stars” has aired on the History Channel since 2009.

Harrison was in the Navy for 20 years, attaining the rank of Petty Officer, First Class.

