Richard Lugar (1932 - 2019), former U.S. Senator from Indiana

Known for his leadership on foreign policy

Richard Lugar was a longtime Republican Senator from Indiana who was highly regarded for his foreign policy leadership. He served in the Senate from 1977 until 2013. He teamed with Democratic Senator Sam Nunn on the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, which secured the dismantling of weapons of mass destruction in the former Soviet Union. Lugar was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013 from President Obama.

Died: Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Who else died on April 28?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 87, his family confirmed.

Lugar on leading the Senate in overriding President Reagan’s veto of a bill imposing sanctions on South Africa for Apartheid: "The American people felt very strongly that narrow sanctions on the leadership of South Africa might lead to freedom for Nelson Mandela and certainly put the United States on the right side of history."

What they said about him: "Dick Lugar was not just the finest public servant I will ever know, he was the finest person." "He embodied all we can hope for in our leaders: brilliance of mind, purity of motive, stainless in character, tireless in the pursuit of duty." – Former Governor Mitch Daniels to the Indy Star

Full obituary: Indianapolis Star

