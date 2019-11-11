Robert Freeman (1936 – 2019), photographer for Beatles albums

Freeman's iconic photos were on the covers of albums including With the Beatles and Rubber Soul

Robert Freeman was a British photographer best known for his album cover work with the Beatles. His striking black and white photograph of the Fab Four on the cover of 1963’s “With the Beatles” – the band’s first U.S. release – was, for many, their first glimpse of the young men who were quickly becoming stars. Freeman was also known for photographs of jazz artists including John Coltrane and Dizzy Gillespie.

Died: November 2019

Details of death: Died at the age of 82.

Other Beatles covers: Freeman photographed the Beatles doing semaphore for the cover of their 1965 album “Help!” and his psychedelically stretched photo of the four was the cover for “Rubber Soul” the same year. His photos also formed the covers of “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Beatles for Sale.”

What people said about him: “He was one of our favourite photographers during the Beatles years who came up with some of our most iconic album covers. Besides being a great professional he was imaginative and a true original thinker.” —Paul McCartney

“God bless Robert Freeman peace and love to all his family” —Ringo Starr

