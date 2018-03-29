Owner of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home

Robert J. Biggins, Past President of the National Funeral Directors Association, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, according to a statement by his son, Daniel Biggins, published on NFDA.org.

This morning, at 4:06 AM, our father, Robert Biggins joined our mother in eternal life. My dad died as he lived, with honor, dignity, and his ever present, never quit persistence.

My heart is full knowing that he is finally together with our mom, his beloved Christine.

Thank you all for the love and prayers that I have been receiving over the past two days. We are incredibly humbled by the support we have from our family, friends, and the wonderful Town of Rockland. Please continue to pray for his fiancé Donna, and the rest of the Biggins family, as we navigate the next several difficult days.

Please also pray for me in my efforts to celebrate my dad's life by being the funeral director he taught me to be. May God give me the strength and wisdom to help my family.

He was owner of www.magounbiggins.com.

We invite you to share condolences for Robert J. Biggins in our Guest Book.