Rocky Johnson (1944 - 2020), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father

Rocky Johnson was a WWE Hall of Fame professional wrestler and the father of Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He was part of the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in WWE history as a member of The Soul Patrol with Tony Atlas. Starting out as a wrestler in his native Canada, Johnson moved to the WWE in 1983. Known as the “Soul Man,” he had rivalries with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and Adrian Adonis, retiring from wrestling in 1991. He helped his son Dwayne train to become a wrestler and Dwayne inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

Died: Wednesday, January 15, 2020. (Who else died on January 15?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 75.

What they said about him: "WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson has passed away." - WWE

"My heart goes out to the family of @TheRock & May prayers be sent your way during this time ! I am sorry for your loss." - WWE wrestler Dana Brooke

