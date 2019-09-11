Sam Davis (1944 - 2019), member of 1970s Steeler dynasty

Won four Super Bowls blocking for Bradshaw, Harris, and Bleier

Sam Davis was a valuable member of the Pittsburgh Steelers 1970s NFL dynasty. He started at left guard, winning 4 super bowls with the legendary team. In 1976, Davis blocked for running backs Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier, helping them become the second pair of teammates in NFL history to each rush for over 1,000 yards in a season. Davis retired after the 1979 season.

Died: Tuesday, September 10, 2019. (Who else died on September 10?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 75. His body was found inside his nursing home after being reported missing. He was suffering from dementia and was legally blind.

Bradshaw mentioned Davis in his Hall of Fame induction speech: Bradshaw said he had a dream of a championship team as a kid and one of the players he asked for in his dream was Davis. “Give me a left guard to trap, trap, trap, and he gave me Sam Davis.”

What they said about him: "Sorry to hear about the passing of my good friend and teammate Sam Davis ... #57 like Heinz Sauce! He was instrumental in helping me and Franco to each gain a 1,000 yards in one season. Rest In Peace Tight Man." – Former Steelers running back Rocky Bleier

Davis makes a great block in Super Bowl XIV, giving Bradshaw time to find Stallworth for a touchdown.

