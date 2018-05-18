Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims (2018)

At least 10 people have died

At least 10 people have died, many of them students, after a gunman opened fire Friday, May 18, 2018, at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle.

We invite you to share condolences for the Santa Fe High School shooting victims in our Guest Book .

Several more were injured and taken to area hospitals, according to media reports.

"We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support and love to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel at Santa Fe High," President Donald Trump told the media during a news conference. "May god heal the injured and may god comfort the wounded and may god be with the victims and with the victims’ families. Very sad day."

You may also want to read:

- The Lessons of Columbine

- Helping Children with Grief

- Coping with Sudden Death