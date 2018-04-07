Saskatchewan Junior Hockey Team Bus Crash Victims (2018)

The bus was carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos

At least 14 people were killed, and several more were injured Friday, April 6, 2018, when a bus carrying a junior hockey team and a tractor-trailer collided in Canada’s Saskatchewan province, according to multiple news reports.

Officials have not released the identities of victims.

The bus was carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos, including players and coaching staff. The hockey players range in age from 16 to 21. They were heading to the town of Nipawin to play a semifinals playoff game.

The team is based in the small town of Humboldt, with a population of about 6,000. As is common with this level of competition in Canada, many of the players came from other towns and were hosted by local families.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, expressed his condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by the terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” he wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Team,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.”

We invite you to share condolences for the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey Team Bus Crash Victims in our Guest Book.