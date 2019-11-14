Saugus High School Shooting Victims (2019)

Two students were killed in a shooting Thursday morning

Two students were killed, and three others were injured, in a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday morning.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, but reportedly, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were killed.

The shooting took place on the school’s quad just as classes were starting for the day.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement saying, “I am closely monitoring the incident at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita this morning, and my Administration is working in close coordination with local law enforcement. Jennifer and I extend our thoughts to the parents, families and friends of the students and faculty, and the Santa Clarita community.”

We invite you to share condolences for the victims in our Guest Book.

This is a developing story. For full coverage and updates, please visit the Los Angeles Times.