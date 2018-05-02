Savannah Military Cargo Plane Crash Victims (2018)

At least five people were killed

Multiple news sources confirmed that an official with the Georgia Air National Guard said at least five people have died when an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.

Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard’s 165th Air Wing stated that he was not sure how many people were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.

The Air Force said the plane was from the 156th Air Wing in Puerto Rico.

The Plane was doing a training mission at the time of the crash.

The Georgia Air National Guard said the names will be released upon notification of next-of-kin. A board of officers will investigate the accident.

