Search

HomeNewsNotable DeathsSleepy LaBeef (1935 - 2019), rockabilly musician
Notable Deaths ›

Sleepy LaBeef (1935 - 2019), rockabilly musician

Getty Images / Photo by Jack Vartoogian

His energetic live shows earned him a devoted cult following

By: Kirk Fox

39 mins ago

Sleepy LaBeef was a rockabilly musician with a strong fan following over his long career. LaBeef (born Thomas LaBeff) released his first singles in 1957 at the height of rockabilly music. He was nicknamed “Sleepy” for a lazy eye. He recorded for Mercury, Columbia and Rounder records and had a minor hit in 1968 with the straight-up country song “Every Day.” He was known for his constant touring and energetic live performances including a series of dates in 2019.   

We invite you to share condolences for Sleepy LaBeef in our Guest Book.  

Died: Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Who else died on December 26?)  

Details of death: Died at the age of 84.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways. 

What they said about him: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Sleepy LaBeef. A kind, righteous man. Thx for being so nice in those early days.” - Musician John Howie Jr.  

“The great #sleepylabeef has passed away. I only worked with him once. He certainly rocked the room! A kind and humble man. RIP Sir.” - Rockabilly musician Liam Grundy 

Full obituary: Rolling Stone 

Related lives: 

Rockabilly Legends: Photos 

Johnny Burnette: Rockabilly pioneer 

 

 

 

©2019 Legacy.com. All rights reserved.