Sleepy LaBeef (1935 - 2019), rockabilly musician

Sleepy LaBeef was a rockabilly musician with a strong fan following over his long career. LaBeef (born Thomas LaBeff) released his first singles in 1957 at the height of rockabilly music. He was nicknamed “Sleepy” for a lazy eye. He recorded for Mercury, Columbia and Rounder records and had a minor hit in 1968 with the straight-up country song “Every Day.” He was known for his constant touring and energetic live performances including a series of dates in 2019.

Died: Thursday, December 26, 2019. (Who else died on December 26?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 84.

What they said about him: “Sorry to hear of the passing of Sleepy LaBeef. A kind, righteous man. Thx for being so nice in those early days.” - Musician John Howie Jr.

“The great #sleepylabeef has passed away. I only worked with him once. He certainly rocked the room! A kind and humble man. RIP Sir.” - Rockabilly musician Liam Grundy

