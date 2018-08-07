Stan Mikita (1940 – 2018), Chicago Blackhawks legend

NHL Hall of Famer is the Blackhawks all-time leading scorer

Stan Mikita (1940 – 2018) was an NHL Hall of Fame center who played his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was one of the greatest players in NHL history, accumulating 1,467 points in 22 seasons.

Died: Tuesday, August 07, 2018 (Who else died on August 7?)

Details of Death: Died at the age of 78, according to a statement from his family. He had been battling dementia since 2015.

Memorable NHL highlights: Stanley Cup Champion in 1961. Won the Hart Trophy twice as the NHL’s most valuable player. Led the NHL in scoring four seasons and was a nine-time NHL All-Star. He was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 1983.

Post NHL Career: Appeared in a cameo in the movie “Wayne’s World,” as the owner of Stan Mikita’s Doughnut Shop. The Blackhawks unveiled a bronze statue of Stan Mikita that sits in front of the United Center in 2011.

Notable Quote: “I don’t know how to explain the euphoria,” Mikita said after the Blackhawks unveiled his statue. “It’s just a grand gesture. … It will take 100 years to take the smile off my face.”

What people said about him: “There are no words to describe our sadness over Stan's passing. He meant so much to the Chicago Blackhawks, to the game of hockey, and to all of Chicago. He left an imprint that will forever be etched in the hearts of fans — past, present and future. Stan made everyone he touched a better person.” – Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz

