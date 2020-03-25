Stuart Gordon (1947 - 2020), director of “Re-Animator”

The horror comedy is a highly regarded cult classic

Stuart Gordon was best known for directing the horror comedy cult classic “Re-Animator.” The 1985 film was about a medical student who invents an agent that can bring dead bodies back to life. Gordon followed that film with “From Beyond,” another horror cult classic. He also co-created the Disney TV series “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.” Gordon was a Chicago native who started out in theater at the University of Wisconsin.

We invite you to share condolences for Stuart Gordon in our Guest Book.

Died: Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (Who else died on March 24?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 72.

Is there someone you miss whose memory should be honored? Here are some ways.

What they said about him: My deep condolences to the friends, colleagues, and family of Mr. Stuart Gordon. He made some of my favorite horror movies, and I am very grateful that I got to meet him a few times.” - Film writer Scott Weinberg

Stuart Gordon met his wife, Carolyn Purdy, when they were both only 18. She would appear in ten of his films over their 51 years of marriage. Send her all of your best energy today.” - Director Ted Geoghegan

Full obituary: The Hollywood Reporter

Related lives:

How Wes Craven Defined Modern Horror

Jack Ketchum (1946 – 2018), master of the horror novel

George Romero (1940 – 2017), “Night of the Living Dead” director