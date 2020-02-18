Tony Fernandez (1962 - 2020), former Toronto Blue Jays star

Helped the Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series

Tony Fernandez was a legendary shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays. He was a three-time all-star while a Blue Jay from 1983 until 1990 and again in 1993, 1998 and 1999 and a member of their 1993 World Series championship team. He played for many other franchises before coming back to finish his career as a Blue Jay for the 2001 season. He had over 2,200 hits and is still the career hits leader for the Blue Jays. He was also a premier fielding shortstop, winning four Gold Gloves. Fernandez was voted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008 and ran a foundation helping underprivileged and troubled children.

Died: Saturday, February 15, 2020. (Who else died on February 15?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 57 weeks after being hospitalized for kidney disease.

What they said about him: “Enshrined forever in Blue Jays history on the Level of Excellence, Tony left an equally indelible mark in the hearts of a generation of Blue Jays fans during his 12 unforgettable seasons with the team,” the statement reads. “His impact on the baseball community in Toronto and across Canada is immeasurable.” - Toronto Blue Jays

“So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Fernandez -my hitting and life mentor and awesome teammate. We referred to him as Yoda, the true master. Like Yoda, I know he will continue to shine on our world from the other side. All my prayers to his wonderful fam.” - Former teammate Shawn Green

“Tony was everything a hall of famer should be: an all-time-great on the field and a charitable, selfless person away from it. “We will miss him dearly.” - Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

“I’m so sorry to hear about Tony Fernandez passing. A great teammate and friend. A pitchers dream to have him at shortstop when your pitching. One of the best ever. R.I.P. my friend.” - Former MLB pitcher David Wells

