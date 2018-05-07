Tony Kinman (1956 -2018), Country Punk Pioneer

Co-founded the bands Rank and File and the Dils

Tony Kinman, who co-founded the seminal punk band the Dils and the pioneering country punk band Rank and File with his brother Chip, has died at the age of 63.

Chip Kinman announced on Facebook on May 4, 2018, that his brother Tony died after a long battle with cancer.

Tony grew up in the San Diego area. He and his brother Chip formed the punk rock band the Dils in San Francisco in the late 1970’s. They moved with the band to Los Angeles.

The Dils released several 7” singles and became a major force on the Los Angeles punk scene. They were known for their left leaning political views and their solid sense of melody for a punk band. They were called by many “the punk rock Everly Brothers” for their melodic roots rock feel.

The Dils performed their song “You’re Not Blank” during the battle of the bands scene in the Cheech and Chong movie “Up in Smoke.”

The brothers relocated to Austin, Texas. They formed the pioneering country punk band Rank and File with guitarist Alejandro Escovedo. The innovative band combined raw punk energy with Country and Western music.

Rank and File released three albums in the 1980’s. The Everly Brothers covered one of their songs.

After Rank and File, Tony and Chip continued to work with each other, forming the bands Blackbird and Cowboy Nation.

Recently, Tony produced an album for Chip’s band Ford Madox Ford called This American Blues.

