U.S.-Mexican Mormon family killed in Sonora (2019)

At least nine adults and children were killed in a mass shooting in Sonora, Mexico

At least nine adults and children were killed in a mass shooting in Sonora, Mexico, near the U.S. border, on Monday. Several other children were injured.

The victims were family members who lived in a Mormon community just south of Arizona in La Mora, Mexico, and they reportedly had joint citizenship in the U.S. and Mexico. The shooting took place near Bavispe, Mexico, as family members were traveling in their SUV.

The names of those killed in the shooting are:

Dawna Rae Langford, 43, and two of her children, Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 3

Christina Marie Langford Johnson, 31

Maria Rhonita Miller and four of her children, whose names have not been released

