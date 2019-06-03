Virginia Beach Shooting Victims

Twelve were killed in a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center

Twelve people were killed, and several more were wounded, in a shooting at Building No. 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.

All but one of the victims were city employees.

The shooter, also a city employee, had resigned from his job that morning. He was killed in a police shootout in Building No. 2.

The twelve who died were:

LaQuita C. "Quita" Brown, 39, of Chesapeake, was a public works right-of-way employee who had worked for the city for four years. She loved to travel.

Ryan Keith Cox, of Virginia Beach, was a public utilities account clerk who had worked for the city for 12 years. Known as Keith, he sang in the choir at New Hope Baptist Church in Virginia Beach.

Tara Welch Gallagher, 39, of Virginia Beach, was an employee of the public works department for six years.

Mary Louise Gayle, 65, of Red Mill, was a right-of-way agent who had worked for the public works department for 24 years. She is survived by her two children.

Alexander Mikhail "Alex" Gusev, 35, of Virginia Beach, was a right-of-way agent who had worked for the city for nine years. A native of Belarus, he came to America as a young man and studied at Old Dominion University.

Joshua O. Hardy, 52, of Virginia Beach, was an engineering technician for the city for four years. He also wrote and self-published a children's book, "The ABC Book on Protecting Yourself from Strangers."

Michelle "Missy" Langer, 60, of Virginia Beach, was an administrative assistant in the public works department for 12 years. An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, she had planned to retire in a few years.

Richard H. "Rich" Nettleton, of Norfolk, was a utilities engineer and had worked for the city for 28 years. People who knew him called him "level headed" and "a calming presence."

Katherine A. Nixon, 42, was an engineer for the city for 10 years. She is survived by her husband and three children.

Christopher Kelly Rapp, of Powhatan, had been an engineer in the public works department for 11 months. He was a bagpiper with Tidewater Pipes & Drums.

Herbert "Bert" Snelling, 57, of Virginia Beach, was the only one of the victims who was not a city employee. A contractor, he was at the municipal center to get a permit.

Robert "Bobby" Williams was a special projects coordinator in the public utilities department who had worked for the city for 41 years. He had planned to retire later this year.

