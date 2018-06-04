Volcano of Fire Eruption Victims (2018)

At least 62 people were killed in Guatemala

At least 62 people were killed when Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire erupted on Sunday, according to multiple news reports.

The Volcan de Fuego or Volcano of Fire surprised nearby residents when it erupted early Sunday morning. Fast moving flows spread into nearby towns.

More than 3,000 residents of communities near the volcano have been moved, and 48 people have been treated at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Authorities said the death toll may rise and warned that mudslides may occur.

Most of the victims were located in the towns of El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes, officials said. Rescue workers helped evacuate residents, but their efforts were curtailed by the lava flows.

The government has declared a state of emergency.

Other countries have offered and sent aid, including Mexico, Taiwan and Israel.

Guatemala is home to a series of volcanoes that run parallel to the Pacific Ocean.

