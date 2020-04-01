Wallace Roney (1960 - 2020), jazz trumpet legend

He was the only protégé of jazz giant Miles Davis

Wallace Roney was a jazz trumpet legend who was the only protégé of jazz giant Miles Davis. An accomplished jazz trumpeter at a young age, he met Miles Davis after he performed at a tribute concert for his idol. The two became close friends and they performed together once at a concert in 1991. Roney was part of the “Young Lions” group of jazz musicians in the 1980s who were bringing back the bebop sound. He released many critically acclaimed albums as a band leader.

Details of death: Died at the age of 59 from complications of COVID-19.

Died: Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Who else died on March 31?)

Roney on his idol Miles Davis: “A lot of people like to say, ‘Yeah, well, I hung with Miles, but we never talked about music.’ “Well, guess what? I did. I loved him because of his music, and he talked to me about music all the time. You definitely had to earn Miles Davis’s respect, and not everybody could do that.” - 2016 interview with the Snapshots Foundation

What they said about him: “With great sadness, we learned today of the passing of singular trumpeter Wallace Roney. A former mentee of icons like Miles Davis and Clark Terry, Roney has long since carved out his own reputation as a true modern great. He will be missed dearly.” - Jazz at Lincoln Center

“Wallace Roney was a virtuoso artist who made his indelible mark on America’s classical music of jazz. His gentle nature, belied his fierce improvisation. He landed in NY in the 80’s a member resurgent wave of jazz musicians destined to revive the art form he ultimately mastered.” - Actor Wendell Pierce

