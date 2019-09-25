Wally Chambers (1951–2019), former Bears defensive star

NFL defensive rookie of the year in 1973

Wally Chambers was a star defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears. He was the NFL defensive rookie of the year in 1973 and was a 3-time Pro Bowl selection. Chambers was drafted by the Bears in the first round of the 1973 draft out of Eastern Kentucky University. He recorded an unofficial 14 sacks during the 1976 season. He injured his knee before the 1977 season which greatly affected his abilities. Chambers finished his career with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers in 1979. He became a coach for various college football teams and the New York Jets.

Died: Sunday, September 22, 2019 (Who else died on September 22?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 68 in Saginaw, Michigan.

