Willie Brown (1940 - 2019), Oakland Raiders legend

Willie Brown was the Hall of Fame legendary Oakland Raiders cornerback whose 75-yard interception return for a touchdown helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl in the 1976 season. Brown played football for Grambling State and played his first 4 seasons in the NFL for the Denver Broncos. He was traded to the Raiders before the 1967 season and made four Pro Bowl teams. In Super Bowl XI against the Minnesota Vikings, Davis intercepted a Fran Tarkenton pass and rumbled 75 yards for a touchdown, helping the Raiders seal their first Super Bowl by a score of 32-14. Brown had 39 career interceptions and he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984. He later coached with the Raiders.

Died: Sunday, October 22, 2019. (Who else died on October 22?)

Details of death: Died at the age of 78.

What they said about him: "His legendary performance on the field changed the way the cornerback position was played and his valued guidance as a coach, mentor and administrator permeated the organization and touched countless individuals both on and off the field." "Willie's loss will leave a tremendous void, but his leadership and presence will always be a major part of the fabric of the Raiders Family." - The Oakland Raiders

"My heart mourns for a wonder man, a great player and a awesome friend! There will never be another Willie Brown aka “blu go”!" - Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson

"Mr. Brown a kind and gentle soul. I could easily speak upon your greatness as a football player (well deserved) but Willie Brown the Man, my neighbor the past 20 years who brought so much sunshine and joy to the community is whom I will miss the most. RIP and Live Eternally" - MC Hammer

Full obituary: San Francisco Chronicle

