Yvonne Staples (2018), member of The Staple Singers

She sang on many of the group’s hit songs including “I’ll Take You There.”

Yvonne Staples, member of the gospel/soul family singing group The Staple Singers, has died at the age of 80, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A Chicago funeral home confirmed that the singer died at her home in the South Shore neighborhood.

She was born in Chicago to Pops and Oceola Staples. She began singing at a young age in church with her sister Mavis and brother Pervis.

The Staple Singers were known for their beautiful harmonies. The group began in the 1940’s and signed their first record label contract in 1952. They recorded for many labels including Checker and Epic.

Yvonne took over for her brother Pervis in 1970, joining Pops, Cleotha, and Mavis.

The group took their gospel roots and combined that with soul, funk, blues, and pop to create their sound. They had many hit songs including “Respect Yourself” and the number one song, “I’ll Take You There.” Yvonne performed on those songs and other classics.

The Staple Singers performed with the Band on their legendary concert for the film “The Last Waltz.” Bob Dylan was a big fan of the group and mentioned them as an influence.

The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

