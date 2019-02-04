3 Soap Opera Stars Have Passed Away This Week

Mourning actors from The Young and The Restless, All My Children, and Another World

The past few days have been sad ones for soap opera fans. We've received news of the deaths of three beloved daytime drama stars.

Kristoff St. John, who played Neil Winter on "The Young and the Restless" for more than 25 years, from 1991 until his death, died Sunday at the age of 52. He won two Daytime Emmy Awards and 10 NAACP Image Awards for his groundbreaking portrayal.

Also on Sunday, Australian actress Carmen Duncan died at the age of 76. She was known for her role as Iris Wheeler on "Another World," which she played from 1988 to 1994. She was Emmy-nominated for her role.

And on Thursday, Candice Earley, a star of "All My Children," died at the age of 68. She played Donna Beck Tyler for the better part of two decades, from 1976 to 1992.

We're remembering their performances today. Visit the obituaries of other soap opera greats who have died at our Soap Operas Memorial Site.