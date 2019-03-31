As We Mourn Suicide Losses, We Look for Support

If tragic news seems overwhelming, remember there is help

The past month has seen an upsetting number of news headlines about people who've died by suicide.

Most recently, last week saw a cluster of three deaths among people who'd been close to victims of the tragic Parkland and Sandy Hook school shootings: Parkland teenagers Sydney Aiello and Calvin Desir, and Sandy Hook parent Jeremy Richman.

Earlier in March, we were saddened by the deaths of Olympic cycling medalist Kelly Catlin and English singer Keith Flint, frontman for the hit electronic dance band The Prodigy.

It can be hard not to feel overwhelmed when several such awful pieces of news strike us in short order. It's important to remember that there are people working to make sense of it, and that understanding other people's trauma can help us learn ways to deal with our own and find support if we need to.

Legacy hosts a grief support group at Facebook for those who need to talk about their own grief with others who have experienced similar losses.

We recently published an in-depth report on how the families of veterans who've committed suicide are identifying PTSD as the actual cause of death in their obituaries.

Mental health activist Jacob Moore wrote a brave note for us, explaining from the inside how to help someone who may be having suicidal thoughts.

Always remember: If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide, he or she should not be left alone. Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The Lifeline provides free, confidential support for people in crisis or emotional distress, 24/7 year-round. The Lifeline also offers an online chat for people who prefer to reach out online rather than by phone.

