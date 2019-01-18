Heath Ledger Is Still in Our Hearts

Remembering the beloved young actor on the anniversary of his passing.

It's been 11 years since Health Ledger's death, but he's remained on the mind of fans all that time. His posthumous Oscar win for his unforgettable role as the Joker in "The Dark Knight" — awarded more than a year after his death — helped solidify his status as one of our favorite actors, gone too soon. What is it about Ledger that we remember so fondly, even today? Here's what his fans have had to say about him over the years…

"There are people born into this world with light, it radiates through them as they grow; brightening the lives of everyone. Heath Ledger was one of those people... He was intense in a way that made other people want to be intense too. He didn’t believe he had much time here, so he wanted to soak it all in." — Ashley Dye

"Heath Ledger's Joker performance is so good that you forget he's Heath Ledger. 'The Dark Knight' remains forever rewatchable." — Adam Joseph

"Ledger himself disappeared completely into the role (I still can't believe that's the same guy who was Ennis Del Mar in Brokeback Mountain). He makes you want to know more about his character, but also makes you afraid of what that might entail. Every time he's on the screen, you can't take your eyes off him. His screen presence is so great, that you feel him even when he's not on screen." — Reddit user MarcusHalberstram88

Has it really been ten years today since we lost Heath Ledger!! His nuanced performance in Brokeback Mountain still haunts me. #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/rexCLGsAL4 — Sarah Luke (@Lulugreen) January 22, 2018

When I was fresh out of middle school, I saw #TheDarkKnight and I was completely blown away by #HeathLedger's performance. His #Joker felt like he could be anywhere and do anything. I've never been as paranoid as when I was sitting alone at home after. #ThrowbackThursday — Toy Camera (@ToyCamera4) January 17, 2019

"I met Heath one night on the town in Perth. The one-degree of separation rule in Perth made him a friend of a friend. We had a brief and quiet chat. What struck me was his calm in the face of his monstrous burgeoning celebrity. With both of his feet planted firmly on the ground, he seemed to be facing the publicity with stoic resolve." — Adrian K.

It's absolutely heartbreaking to think of all the things #HeathLedger could have accomplished if he were still here. pic.twitter.com/8gZF7HYXI1 — Heather (@HeatherFish76) January 19, 2015