Here are all the people killed in school shootings since Sandy Hook

Sandy Hook wasn’t the first school shooting to get America’s attention, but it was supposed to be the last.

The shooting deaths of 26 people, including 20 young children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012, shook the nation. At the time, it was one of the worst mass shootings in United States history, horrifying because of the number of people killed as well as the tender ages of the victims.

Since Sandy Hook, many more have been killed with guns at elementary schools, high schools, and college campuses across the U.S.

Here, we honor their lives and remember their names. We invite you to click through the individual names, where possible, to learn more via the memories shared within and below each person's obituary.

Sandy Hook Elementary School, Newtown, Connecticut

December 14, 2012

Charlotte Bacon, 6

Daniel Barden, 7

Olivia Engel, 6

Josephine Gay, 7

Dawn Hochsprung, 47

Dylan Hockley, 6

Madeleine Hsu, 6

Catherine Hubbard, 6

Chase Kowalski, 7

Jesse Lewis, 6

James Mattioli, 6

Grace McDonnell, 7

Anne Marie Murphy, 52

Emilie Parker, 6

Jack Pinto, 6

Noah Pozner, 6

Caroline Previdi, 6

Jessica Rekos, 6

Avielle Richman, 6

Lauren Rousseau, 30

Mary Sherlach, 56

Victoria Leigh Soto, 27

Benjamin Wheeler, 6

Allison Wyatt, 6



Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida

February 14, 2018

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Martin Duque, 14

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Feis, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Chris Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alex Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16

Peter Wang, 15

Santa Fe High School, Texas

May 18, 2018

Shana Fisher, 16

Christian Riley Garcia, 15

Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15

Glenda Ann Perkins, 64

Angelique Ramirez, 15

Sabika Sheikh, 17

Christopher Stone, 17

Cynthia Tisdale, 63

Kimberly Vaughan, 14



Umpqua Community College, Roseburg, Oregon

October 1, 2015

Lucero Alcaraz, 19

Treven Taylor Anspach, 20

Rebecka Ann Carnes, 18

Quinn Glen Cooper, 18

Kim Saltmarsh Dietz, 59

Lucas Eibel, 18

Jason Dale Johnson, 33

Lawrence Levine, 67

Sarena Dawn Moore, 43



El Centro College, Dallas, Texas

July 7, 2016

Lorne Ahrens, 48

Michael Krol, 40

Michael Smith, 55

Brent Thompson, 43

Patricio Zamarripa, 32



Marysville-Pilchuck High School, Washington

October 24, 2014

Shaylee Adelle Chuckulnaskit, 14

Andrew Fryberg, 15

Zoë Raine Galasso, 14

Gia Christine Soriano, 14



Hazard Community and Technical College, Kentucky

January 15, 2013

Caitlin Cornett, 20

Jackie Cornett, 53

Taylor Cornett, 12



Santa Monica College, California

June 7, 2013

Carlos Navarro Franco, 68

Marcela Diaz Franco, 26

Margarita Gomez, 68



Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts, West Palm Beach, Florida

June 19, 2013

Christopher Marshall, 48

Ted Orama, 56



University of California, Santa Barbara

May 23, 2014

Katherine Breann Cooper, 22

Saunders Elementary School, Newport News, Virginia

August 14, 2014

North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino, California

April 10, 2017

Jonathan Martinez, 8

Karen Elaine Smith, 53



Grambling State University, Louisiana

October 25, 2017

Earl Andrews, 23

Monquiarious Caldwell, 22



Aztec High School, New Mexico

December 7, 2017

Francisco Fernandez, 17

Casey Jordan Marquez, 17



Marshall County High School, Draffenville, Kentucky

January 23, 2018

Preston Ryan Cope, 15

Bailey Nicole Holt, 15

Central Michigan University, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

March 2, 2018

Diva Davis, 47

James Davis Sr.



University of North Carolina at Charlotte

April 30, 2019

Riley Howell, 21

Ellis Reed Parlier, 19



Saugus High School, Santa Clarita, California

November 14, 2019

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15

Dominic Blackwell, 14



Florida Memorial University, Miami Gardens, Florida

November 23, 2019

William Boyd, 25

Unidentified man, 21



Searles Elementary School, New Haven, California

November 23, 2019

Two boys, ages 11 and 14



Apostolic Revival Center Christian School, Fort Myers, Florida

January 7, 2013

Kristopher Smith, 27



Chicago State University, Illinois

January 17, 2013

Tyrone Lawson, 17



Martin Luther King Jr. High School, Detroit, Michigan

February 1, 2013

Michael Scott, 16



Hillside Elementary School, San Bernardino, California

February 13, 2013

Trevion Foster, 18



Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge

April 18, 2013

Sean Collier, 26



Northwest High School, Clarksville, Tennessee

August 15, 2013

Daniel Reed, 38



North Panola High School, Sardis, Mississippi

August 23, 2013

Roderick Bobo, 15



Sparks Middle School, Sparks, Nevada

October 21, 2013

Michael Landsberry, 45



Arapahoe High School, Centennial, Colorado

December 13, 2013

Claire Davis, 17



Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana

January 21, 2014

Andrew Boldt, 21





South Carolina State University, Orangeburg

January 24, 2014

Brandon Robinson, 20



Union University, Jackson, Tennessee

February 11, 2014

Olivia Greenlee, 21



Raytown Success Academy, Kansas City, Missouri

February 20, 2014

Steven Jones, 30



East English Village Preparatory Academy, Detroit, Michigan

April 11, 2014

Darryl Smith, 19



St. Mary Catholic School, Griffith, Indiana

April 21, 2014

Nina Castro, 42





Clarke Street Elementary School, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

May 21, 2014

Sierra Guyton, 10



Seattle Pacific University, Seattle, Washington

June 5, 2014

Paul Lee, 19



Reynolds High School, Troutdale, Oregon

June 10, 2014

Emilio Hoffman, 14



Kelly High School, Benton, Missouri

June 23, 2014

Kaden Robert, 15



Langston Hughes High School, Fairburn, Georgia

October 3, 2014

Kristofer Hunter, 17



Miami Carol City High School, Florida

November 25, 2014

Khambrel Manning, 16



Sunnyside Elementary School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

December 17, 2014

Jordan Kearney, 20



University of South Carolina, Columbia

February 4, 2015

Raja Fayad, 45



Tenaya Middle School, Merced, California

February 15, 2015

Benito Aguirre, 16



Wayne Community College, Goldsboro, North Carolina

April 13, 2015

Ron Lane



Willow Elementary School, Cleveland, Ohio

May 4, 2015

Pajo Barnes, 22



Elolf Elementary School, San Antonio, Texas

July 24, 2015

Albert Nelson, 19



Wichita State University, Kansas

August 8, 2015

Rayan Baba, 23

Texas Southern University, Houston

August 26, 2015

LaKeytrick Quinn, 24



Savannah State University, Georgia

August 27, 2015

Christopher Starks



Sacramento City College, California

September 3, 2015

Roman Gonzalez, 25



Delta State University, Cleveland, Mississippi

September 14, 2015

Ethan Schmidt, 39





Texas Southern University, Houston

October 9, 2015

Brent Randall, 18



Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff

October 9, 2015

Colin Brough, 20



Tennessee State University, Nashville

October 22, 2015

Cameron Selmon, 19



Ed White Middle School, San Antonio, Texas

October 24, 2015

Arturo Gutierrez, 25



Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina

November 1, 2015

Whites Creek High School, Nashville, Tennessee

January 29, 2016

James Nevils, 21



Independence High School, Glendale, Arizona

February 12, 2016

May Kieu, 15





High Point High School, Beltsville, Maryland

May 5, 2016

Gladys Tordil, 44



University of California, Los Angeles

June 1, 2016

William Klug, 39



Townville Elementary School, South Carolina

September 28, 2016

Jacob Hall, 6





Houston Can Academy, Texas

November 7, 2016

Adrian Castillo, 19



University of Utah, Salt Lake City

December 29, 2016

Katherine Peralta, 23



Mark Twain Elementary School, Detroit, Michigan

January 25, 2017

Keenan Beard, 28



Scullen Middle School, Naperville, Illinois

January 27, 2017

Matthew Lange, 37





Linton Middle School, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania

March 28, 2017

Deven Holloway, 16



North Lake College, Irving, Texas

May 2, 2017

Janeera Gonzalez, 20



Freeman High School, Rockford, Washington

September 13, 2017

Sam Strahan, 15



Texas Tech University, Lubbock

October 9, 2017

University of Utah, Salt Lake City

October 31, 2017

ChenWei Guo, 23



East Stroudsburg University, Pennsylvania

December 12, 2017

Richard LaBar, 58



Pennsylvania State University Beaver

December 13, 2017

Lesli Kelly, 49



Winston-Salem State University, North Carolina

January 20, 2018

Najee Ali Baker, 21



Lincoln High School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

January 31, 2018

Ralph Kennedy, 32



Savannah State University, Georgia

February 24, 2018

Huffman High School, Birmingham, Alabama

March 7, 2018

Courtlin Arrington, 17





Great Mills High School, Maryland

March 22, 2018

Jaelynn Willey, 16





Mount Zion High School, Jonesboro, Georgia

May 18, 2018

Latosha Franklin, 40



Compton College, Los Angeles, California

June 9, 2018

Francisco Penado Jr., 44



Grant High School, Portland, Oregon

June 16, 2018

Barak Rosen, 30



Sunrise Point Elementary School, Overland Park, Kansas

July 3, 2018

Todd Davis, 48



Milkovitch Middle School, Cleveland, Ohio

July 11, 2018

Darnez Canion, 20



Edgewood High School, Baltimore, Maryland

August 3, 2018

Thailek Willis, 19



Lakeside Middle School, Millville, New Jersey

August 9, 2018

Raines High School, Jacksonville, Florida

August 24, 2018

Joerod Adams, 19



Towne Point Elementary School, Dover, Delaware

August 28, 2018

Derrick Combs, 39



Canyon Springs High School, Las Vegas, Nevada

September 11, 2018

Dalvin Brown, 18



McGavock High School, Nashville, Tennessee

October 14, 2018

Brandon Adams, 18



University of Utah, Salt Lake City

October 22, 2018

Lauren McCluskey, 21



Butler High School, Charlotte, North Carolina

October 29, 2018

Bobby McKeithen III, 16



Crums Lane Elementary School, Louisville, Kentucky

November 4, 2018

Voorhees College, Denmark, South Carolina

November 9, 2018

Charles Williams III, 26



Mount Rainier High School, Des Moines, Washington

November 22, 2018

Leuea Loto, 21



Central Elementary School, Belmont, California

January 7, 2019

Mohammad Othman, 17



Central Academy of Excellence, Kansas City, Missouri

February 12, 2019

Anjanique Wright, 15



Eaglecrest High School, Arapahoe County, Colorado

February 17, 2019

STEM School Highlands Ranch, Colorado

May 9, 2019

Kendrick Castillo, 18



Bulkeley High School, Hartford, Connecticut

July 11, 2019

Jorge Alicea, 34



William C. Longstreth Elementary School, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

August 24, 2019

Alfred Williams, 14



Tennessee State University, Nashville

October 13, 2019

Rickey Scott III, 19



Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tennessee

October 27, 2019

Sedarin Brown, 22



Texas State Technical College, Waco

November 3, 2019

Samantha Dragoo, 30



University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg

November 4, 2019

Stephon Abron, 20



Pleasantville High School, New Jersey

November 15, 2019

Southern University at New Orleans, Louisiana

November 23, 2019

Jace Scott, 20



Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School, Vancouver, Washington

November 26, 2019

Tiffany Ojeda