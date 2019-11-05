If You Like “Dead to Me,” You Should Watch “Sorry for Your Loss”

Facebook's original series is also a poignant, funny trip through young grief

When “Dead to Me” premiered on Netflix this summer, viewers quickly got sucked into the dark comedy’s soapy drama. While they binge-watched to find out what would happen when young widow Jen, played by Christina Applegate, found out who really killed her husband, they might have found themselves learning a thing or two about grief.

The first season of “Dead to Me” did not shy away from showing grief in all its messy glory. Jen lashed out with anger and responded to friends’ attempts at comfort with prickly sarcasm. The people grieving around her – her sons, her new best friend, the people in her grief support group – all coped in their own unique ways, too. Anyone who has been through a loss probably saw some aspect of their grief reflected in the characters on “Dead to Me.”

(Related: Netflix’s “Dead to Me” Explores a Widow’s Grief through Comedy)

The same is true for the less well known “Sorry for Your Loss,” another half-hour streaming series that’s available through Facebook Watch. “Sorry for Your Loss” stars Elizabeth Olsen as – like Applegate’s Jen – a young widow who was blindsided by her husband’s death. And if you found yourself hooked on “Dead to Me,” you should make time to binge “Sorry for Your Loss,” too.

“Sorry for Your Loss” debuted in September 2018 with a 10-episode season. As the series began, Olsen’s character, Leigh, had been grieving the loss of her husband, Matt, for three months. She’s in her late 20s, and so was Matt when he died. Season one followed Leigh and her family – mom Amy, sister Jules, brother-in-law Danny – as they navigated life after a shocking loss. Three months in, they were not yet done grieving, but the world around them was beyond ready for them to move on.

(Watch “Sorry for Your Loss” here)

In the first season of “Sorry for Your Loss,” we saw Leigh search for answers about her husband’s death as she tried to live her life in the face of overwhelming grief. The season is very character- and relationship-driven, so most episodes explore Leigh and the people in her life rather than spinning out complicated plotlines. We see Leigh struggling with getting back to her job, attending a grief support group, and taking a solo vacation. Jules tries to rebuild her life after recently getting sober. Amy navigates middle age and fights to keep her small business afloat.

The second season of “Sorry for Your Loss” debuted on October 1, with three episodes released and the rest to be doled out over the next few weeks. Season two starts six months after Matt’s death, and nobody has “gotten over” their grief. Instead, there’s plenty of reckless behavior on display as characters quit jobs, abruptly move out of their homes, have casual sex, and clash with each other in small tiffs and big blowouts.

(Related: Should I Watch “Sorry for Your Loss” on Facebook?)

So far, season two of “Sorry for Your Loss” is a little bit soapier than season one, which should make it especially appealing to fans of “Dead to Me.” It’s interesting to compare and contrast how people handle grief in the two shows – sometimes there are similarities, and sometimes the two shows’ widows and their circles are very different.

The original content produced by Facebook Watch is still relatively new, and even if you’ve been streaming Netflix for years, you might not have known Facebook Watch’s shows even existed – or how to stream them. We offered tips on how to watch "Sorry for Your Loss" in this article from last year.