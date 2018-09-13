Elizabeth Olsen plays a young widow on the new show 'Sorry for Your Loss'

The Facebook original series debuts Tuesday, Sept. 18

This Tuesday on Facebook Watch, the streaming video service available on Facebook, a touching new half-hour dramedy debuts. "Sorry for Your Loss" stars Elizabeth Olsen ("Avengers: Infinity War") as Leigh, a woman in her 20s whose husband, Matt, has suddenly died.

It's a series whose time has come. In the past, TV has often portrayed widows as old women whose lives are winding down. But in real life, young people die, sometimes just a few years after their weddings, and their shocked loved ones are left to pick up the pieces.





The action of "Sorry for Your Loss" flips frequently between the present – beginning three months after Matt's death – and the past, exploring points throughout the years of Leigh and Matt's relationship. Leigh's grief is messy and stressful, leaving her overwhelmed. She overreacts to small obstacles and snips at the people who love her, including her sister, Jules, played by Rose Marie Tran of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," as well as their mother, Amy, and Matt's brother, Danny.

The first four episodes of "Sorry for Your Loss" will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 18, and then two more episodes every week will be released on following Tuesdays, for a total of ten episodes. You can watch the episodes as soon as they're released, or you can hold off – they'll remain online indefinitely.

Legacy will be doing a Facebook Live recap & conversation about the show on Wednesday, the day after the premiere, and you're invited to join us.

If you're not sure how to watch a show on Facebook Watch, you're not alone – the streaming service is only a year old.

To watch "Sorry for Your Loss" on your computer, tablet, or phone, you can search "Sorry for Your Loss" at the main Facebook Watch page or scroll down the show's Facebook page to locate individual episodes.

Alternately, you may be able to watch "Sorry for Your Loss" on your television set if you have the right device. Facebook offers information on which streaming devices support Facebook Watch here: How can I watch Facebook videos on TV? If you don't have one of those devices, you can try connecting a laptop to your computer via a cord, using one of these methods .

