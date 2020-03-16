Star Trek's Scotty, James Doohan, Was an Irish Canadian WWII Veteran With an Inspirational Legacy

The surprising story of a soldier turned pilot turned actor turned hero

Star Trek’s chief engineer, Montgomery Scott, may be the most famously Scottish person in all of pop culture. But here’s something fascinating: The actor who played Scotty, James Doohan, wasn’t just not Scottish… his family was actually Irish. And that's just the beginning of a remarkable life story that took James Doohan -- who would have been 100 years old this month -- from Canada to the battlefields of World War II to Hollywood and, eventually, outer space. Join us for a surprising Irish Heritage Month salute to the secret life of Scotty! Watch the video here.