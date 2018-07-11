If you were writing your own obituary, what would you say?

If there's one surefire way to get the last word, it's writing your own obituary.

More and more, people are taking on this project, penning a few lines or a long tale when confronted with a final illness. For the reader, the self-written obituary gives a last glance at the real personality of the person who wrote it, helping us to remember a loved one in rich detail. And for the deceased, perhaps it was a much-needed chance to reflect on a life well-lived and remember the true highlights of the past decades.

Here are a few of our favorite final words for your consideration.

Garrett Michael Matthias AKA "The Great Garrett Underpants"

It's not often we see an obituary written by a 5-year-old. Such a big personality in such a small package. We are laughing and our hearts are breaking at the same time as we read Garrett's last words. Read more

Philip Dayton Thorpe: "I told you this would happen"

Salt Lake City native Phil Thorpe's humorous obituary begins with his birth April 1st ("probably marked the beginning of April Fools' Day"), includes his many accomplishments ("will be published at a later date, if any are discovered"), and ends with funeral service information:

"In keeping with one of society's morbid mores, there will be a wee wake Sunday evening for twenty minutes and for six minutes before the funeral the following day. The price of admission to each of these events is one can of food, for his wife to whom he left nearly nothing. Burial will be in his backyard beside the dog his wife would never let him have."

To make sure that Thorpe gets full credit for the funny obit, his family includes this disclaimer at the end: "The above was composed by our beloved Philip in his classic self-deprecating, hilarious fashion." Read more

"Yes, I wrote my own obituary in advance. No one who knows me is surprised."

Beloved University of Georgia journalism professor Barry Hollander penned his own obit, noting " I never allowed my students to write their assignments in the first person, so it's ironic that my very last piece of published writing is in, of all things, first person." Read more

Mark Mooney: My Last Byline

It's probably not surprising that a journalist would pen his own obituary. And that's exactly what editor Mark Mooney did, in a piece published on Medium.

"If you are reading this, that means that I am no longer here. The prostate cancer finished toying with me on October 6, 2017. I was 66 and glad to be done with the damn disease."

Mooney loved being a reporter ("Journalist is kind of a lace curtain word for the job") and wished he had done more:

"I would tell you that I wish I had done more work as a news reporter. Written better stories. Made more and better contacts. Skipped some of the easier pieces and done more in-depth stories. Spent more time on foreign stories. Been a better editor." Read more

Sheryl E. Poggi: "I was born; I blinked; and now on to the next transformation"

Sheryl Poggi "never smoked, drank, or took a drug." She "ate healthy," but still she died from pancreatic cancer at 66, just four months after being diagnosed. Poggi takes charge of her obituary, sharing memories of her life and tributes to her family. She also urges readers to take charge of their own deaths.

"I started planning for my death while I was still healthy. I strongly recommend that everyone do that – plan on your own terms." Read more

Garry LaFranco, the luckiest man in the world

"This obituary is for the luckiest man in the world."

"Lucky to have had an unbelievably strong, loving, and forgiving mother who taught me much more than she ever realized..."

"Lucky to have married the most amazing woman I ever met, Terri. My life immeasurably changed the day I met her..."

"Lucky to have been a father to two amazing children. Amanda, my fiery little redhead, whose strength and determination have always far exceeded her physical stature... Alexander, who is too much like me when I was a young man, I look upon him with the prideful eyes of a father..."

"Lucky to have been touched by the grace of God..." Read more

Delaney Farrell: "I remember caring so much but not knowing how to show it"

Delaney Farrell died July 1, 2017, "after a long and hard battle with drug addiction." In her obituary, her family gives a heartfelt tribute, painting a full picture of the 23-year-old who loved Oreos and books, making funny faces and writing. The obituary includes a gut-wrenching poem, written by Delaney, that details her life as a drug addict:

"I remember blaming myself when my mom decided to leave. I remember the guilt I felt in my chest making it hard to breathe. I remember caring so much but not knowing how to show it. and I know to this day that she probably don't even know it..." Read more

Susan Diane Buttram: "Why am I a feminist?"

"In 6th grade I decided, like kids will, that I wanted to be a FBI agent. I wrote a letter to the local FBI agency asking what I needed to study to become an agent. I received a reply that thanked me for my interest, but only men could be agents. They would be happy to have me apply to be a secretary, clerk or work in the lab. If I had been interested in those jobs that is what I would have asked about!" Read more

Robin Hopper, "A Man of Clay and Glaze"

"FOR THOSE WHO MAY HAVE KNOWN ME, AND THOSE WHO REALLY DIDN'T, PLEASE ALLOW ME TO INTRODUCE MYSELF... Robin Hopper was a man of many parts, mostly worn out, rusty and dysfunctional, due to a lifetime of excesses! He started working with clay at the age of three and was still doing it over 70 years later." Read the obituary

More about Robin Hopper

"Hi, my name is Ann Josephine Bianchi"

"My first job was working at an ice cream parlor and that is where I met the love of my life Louis. I would ride my brother's bike to work. One day Louis stole my brother's bike and said he would return it when I gave him my phone number. This was the beginning of our life long love story..." Read more

Words to live by: Mum's final message at her own funeral

Michelle Corkin's last message to her beloved community was to enjoy the simple things that she cherished during her idyllic upbringing. Read more

Is This the Greatest Newspaper Obituary Ever?

85-year-old Fargo, North Dakota, resident Douglas Legler wanted to go out with a laugh, and his wish was granted. While everyone else writes hagiographic biographies for their obituaries, listing every major accomplishment in detailed fashion, Legler insisted his eventual obit be as succinct as humanly possible. Read more

Or Did Marge Holcombe Pen the Best Obit Ever?

Sometimes, even in death, the best person to get the job done is yourself. We figure that’s what led Margaret (Marge) Aitken Holcombe to write her own obituary. Read more

Anthony Mendenhall's funny and touching obituary

"I met my demise on June 10, 2015 at Springfield Regional Hospital in the presence of my loving family. I was 64 years old. I must have died from heart failure or end-stage renal failure. Guess I could've died from pizza overdose." Read more

Linda Morrison's heartfelt obituary

"One of the few advantages of dying from Stage IV breast cancer is that you have time to write your own obituary. (The other advantages are no longer bothering with sunscreen and no longer worrying about your diabetes, cholesterol and weight)." Read more

Beth O'Rourke loved her life

"I hope to be remembered, with laughter, love and a good pint. And for my children to know 'No Momma ever did and no Momma ever will…..'" Read more

This man wrote more than 30 letters for his wife and daughter

Writing your own obituary isn't the only way to share your thoughts before you die. Young dad Mitchell Whisenhunt left dozens of letters for his wife and daughter to help them through their grief after his death. Read more

After cancer diagnosis, Charlotte Kitley chronicled Life As a Semi-Colon

Following her death, a final post went up to her blog, "And so there must come an end," composed by Kitley after her doctor told her she had only days to live. Read more

Lee D. Phillips: veteran, salesman, poet, genius

Lee Phillips was a veteran, a salesman and a bit of a wordsmith, as he proved with his rhyming obituary. Read more

John Telesphore Bart takes charge of his legacy

John Bart gives thanks for the awesome life he was able to lead, and the many date nights shared with his wife. Read more

Amy C. Adams' special gift to her children

"I didn't get everything accomplished I wanted to, so I left it for the kids. The weeds, the garden, the leaky faucets and all my possessions I really did not need after all, and last, but not least, my love." Read more

Charles Palmer's obit proves it's never too late for a good joke

Retired military man Charles Palmer chronicles his own "triumphs and foibles," and speculates that "Jack Daniels, 3 star Asian food, garlic pizza and good cigars" may have contributed to the "natural causes" that resulted in his death. Read more

Jack Ferguson, in his own words

He was proud of the life he built with his wife and their three children, eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. The great grandkids warranted three exclamation points, hinting at the pride Ferguson must have felt for his ever-growing family. Read more

Robert W. Powers shares his story

Blink and you'll miss Robert W. Powers' wry humor in this remarkable obituary written by the man himself. Read more

Kevin J. McGroarty wins his long fight with mediocracy

Kevin J. McGroarty died July 22, 2014, but his wit and wisdom live on in his amazing and hilarious obituary, written by the man himself. A lover of practical jokes, one has to wonder if this obituary was his last laugh or just his most recent. Read more

Paul D. Hill makes a few predictions

Paul D. Hill figured it was either his heart or Agent Orange that caused his demise, but either way he planned to go out "kicking and screaming." Read more

Virginia McMullen gives heartfelt advice

McMullen "decided a long time ago to write my own obituary because they are usually written in a couple of different ways I just don't care about." She goes on to offer advice on everything from forgiveness ("Forgive someone who doesn't deserve it") to smoking ("quit"). Read more

Dr. Patrick Gilvary is "probably" dead

"If you are reading this obituary it means I am probably dead." Read more

Robert Bonadonna's fantastically lucky existence

Robert Bonadonna does not mince words in his obituary. He tells his life story without pulling any punches, and the result is an amazing mixture of humor and heart that must be read to be believed. Read more

John Lathrop: Live, Love, Eat Meatloaf

Retired salesman John Lathrop describes his struggle with ALS as a "no-holds-barred ... cage match" against the disease, one that gave him the time to pen his own obituary. Read more

Louis Misko Threw His Own Funeral

Don't want to wait until your obit is published to have the last word? Take a page from Louis Misko's book and host your own funeral. Read more

Life According to Jim

Actor James Rebhorn was known for his work as Carrie's father on television series "Homeland" before his death from skin cancer. He wrote his own obituary, a beautiful goodbye to his family, friends, and fans. His life, recounted in his own words, is a thing of beauty. Read more

Nancy Heath: To Laugh or to Cry

Nancy Heath reminds us how great it feels to choose laughter over tears. Read more

George Harrison's Last Note

Shortly before his death in 2001, George Harrison wrote one last letter. Read more

"Walter George Bruhl Jr. ... is a dead person"

Walter Bruhl of New Jersey and Delaware mixes wisdom and humor in his farewell. Read more

Marianne Tillman fights cancer with comedy

Tillman's indomitable spirit shines through in this charming obituary. Read more

Barbara Lee Mingrone: Poet of Obit

Very rarely is an obituary written in verse. Mingrone's sweet goodbye is not only full of good advice, it also rhymes. Read more

Charles "Jerry" Flora shares some joyful thing, stupid things, exciting things, and miscellaneous stuff

College professor Jerry Flora delivers a Master's Class on obituaries, and shares more than a few laughs. Read more

Val Patterson confesses all

The late Val Patterson may have started a trendy new way to share one’s secrets. Patterson’s self-written obituary includes a paragraph of shocking (and, in some cases, shockingly funny) confessions. Read more

Jane Catherine Lotter: "I was given the gift of life, and now I have to give it back"

Jane Lotter knew her time was limited, so she penned a poignant farewell. Read more

Alexander Wolny: Determination and Spice

"My name is Al and I was born with an incredible determination to compliment the challenging life ahead of me with cerebral palsy. Being equal parts of Polish and Korean- I was quite the 'spice.'" Read more

Velma K. Taylor lives on

"You may think that Sunday, September 22, 2013 marked the end for me huh? Wrong! My lineage will continue on through all those babies born to my family." Read more

Frank Muniz Pia was "a lucky guy"

"I have had some close calls and a few unhealthy habits, so I am glad I have lasted as long as I have..." Read more

Duane Samuel Bedford's uneventful, satisfying, illustrious, gratifying life

"Now that my flesh and heart have failed and my mortal life has ceased I look forward to a life of everlasting joy and peace..." Read more

Jane Ruth Rykerd tells her life story

"My life was very content and happy until August, 1930 when my mother passed away from appendicitis. My father had an insurance agency. He had an office in our big house and my mother took care of the details of his business. Well, when she died he was devastated." Read more

Kaye Henderson writes her own perfect obituary

We're often told, "If you want something done right, do it yourself." Kaye Henderson followed that advice... she wrote her own obituary, and she did it right. Read more