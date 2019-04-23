The Young & The Restless holds funeral this week for Kristoff St. John's Neil Winters

Four-episode story arc gather loved ones for beloved character's memorial

Daytime television lost a beloved face when Kristoff St. John, who'd played Neil Winters on "The Young and the Restless" for almost 30 years, died February 3 at age 52. This week, the popular CBS soap opera airs a four-episode story arc to bring St. John's character to a graceful end.

Family and friends will first learn of Neil Winters's death on Tuesday, April 23's episode, and then they'll remember him with a funeral. Former cast members including Shemar Moore, Christel Kahlil, and Eileen Davidson will return for the storyline — friends and family back in town for a loved one's funeral. The arc will continue through Friday, April 26.

The arc will be followed by a tribute special on Monday, April 29, featuring clips from the show and conversations with costars about their favorite memories of St. John.

Head writer Josh Griffith said that the episodes will offer "a profoundly emotional journey" and that fans should "have lots of boxes of Kleenex right by." He continued, "But in the end, as we knew that Kristoff would want it, it goes from being a passing of him to a celebration of his life."

St. John's death was a shock to his loved ones, fans, and costars alike. I suspect there won't be much acting required during the funeral scenes — the real grief his "Y&R" friends feel will be evident.

More TV & Movies About Grief