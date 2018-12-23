Born December 23

Corey Haim was one of the top teen idols of the 1980s, thanks to his boyish good looks, charmingly crooked smile and, of course, his strong acting talent. His breakout performance in Lucas received glowing praise from critic Roger Ebert, and Haim followed it with the career-defining Lost Boys. He and his frequent co-star, Corey Feldman, became best friends, known as the Two Coreys and beloved by teen girls everywhere. But the perils of childhood stardom took their toll, and much of Haim's life was spent struggling with addiction. He was reportedly clean at the time of his death from pneumonia. We remember Haim's life today as well as the lives of other notable people who were born this day in history.

Click to discover notable people who died this day in history including jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.

1971: Corey Haim, Canadian-born U.S. actor known for performances in films including "Lucas," "Lost Boys," and "Murphy's Romance," is born in Toronto, Ontario.

Haim was a natural and talented actor, a 1980s teen heartthrob who charmed his fans whether he was tackling a complex movie role or just offering his lopsided grin in a teen-magazine photo. Roger Ebert, reviewing his breakout role as the title character of Lucas, praised him highly: "He creates one of the most three-dimensional, complicated, interesting characters of any age in any recent movie. If he can continue to act this well, he will never become a half-forgotten child star, but will continue to grow into an important actor. He is that good." Read more

1948: Charles Herbert, U.S. child actor in the 1950s and 1960s whose movies included "The Fly," is born in Culver City, California.

1943: Elizabeth Hartman, U.S. actress who won a Golden Globe for her performance in "A Patch of Blue" opposite Sidney Poitier, is born in Youngstown, Ohio.

1941: Tim Hardin, U.S. songwriter who wrote, "If I Were a Carpenter" covered by Bobby Darin, Johnny Cash, and many others, as well as "Reason To Believe," is born in Eugene, Oregon.

1937: Nelson Shanks, U.S. painter whose best-known work is his portrait of Princess Diana, is born in Rochester, New York.

1935: Esther Phillips, U.S. rhythm and blues singer who had a 1962 hit with "Release Me," is born in Galveston, Texas.

1929: Chet Baker, U.S. jazz trumpeter and vocalist whose albums include "Chet Baker Sings" and "It Could Happen to You," is born in Yale, Oklahoma.

1923: James Stockdale, U.S. Navy vice admiral who was one of the most highly decorated officers in U.S. Navy history, who ran for vice president with Ross Perot in 1992, is born in Abingdon, Illinois.

1911: James Gregory, U.S. actor who played Inspector Frank Luger on "Barney Miller," is born in the Bronx, New York.

1902: Norman Maclean, U.S. author known best for his books "A River Runs Through It and Other Stories" and "Young Men and Fire," is born in Clarinda, Iowa.

1805: Joseph Smith, U.S. religious leader who founded Mormonism, is born in Sharon, Vermont.

